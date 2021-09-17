Recap: Parkway Central beats Webster Groves

Parkway Central beat visiting Webster Groves 3-0 in double overtime on Friday.
Adding offensive numbers for Parkway Central were Charlotte Sheehan (two goals) and Nikki Reed (one goal). Mary Jane Konieczny picked up the win in goal for Parkway Central.
Parkway Central (1-5) hosts Rosati-Kain on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Webster Groves (0-7) plays at home against Clayton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
