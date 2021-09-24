 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central downs Lutheran South
Parkway Central slipped past Lutheran South 2-1 in triple overtime Friday at Lutheran South.

Leading the way offensively for Parkway Central were Katelyn Goplen (one goal, one assist) and Nikki Reed (one goal). Parkway Central keeper Mary Jane Konieczny stopped 10 of 11 shots she faced to pick up the win.

Parkway Central (3-5) will play at University City on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran South (1-6) visits Notre Dame on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

