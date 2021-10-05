Recap: Parkway Central slips past Pattonville

Parkway Central edged visiting Pattonville 2-1 Tuesday.
Parkway Central got offensive contributions from Katelyn Goplen and Charlotte Sheehan each with a goal. Mary Jane Konieczny saved one of two shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Parkway Central. Olivia Bulger scored the goal for Pattonville.
Parkway Central (4-6) hosts Eureka on Tuesday, October 12 at 6 p.m. Pattonville (0-7) will host St. Dominic on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
