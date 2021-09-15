Recap: Parkway South breezes by Pattonville

Parkway South breezed by Pattonville 6-0 in double overtime on Wednesday at Pattonville.
Adding offensive numbers for Parkway South were Sophie Beckemeyer (two goals), Sydney Buehrer (one goal, one assist), Adison Irace (one goal, one assist), Maggie Schlesinger (one goal, one assist) and Caitlyn Wilson (one goal, one assist). Chelsea Bles saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Parkway South.
Parkway South (5-5) hosts St. Dominic on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Pattonville (0-3) will host Barat on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.