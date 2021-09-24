 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South defeats Oakville
Parkway South trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 double overtime victory over visiting Oakville Friday.

Parkway South got offensive contributions from Caitlyn Wilson and Adison Irace each with a goal. Parkway South keeper Maisie MClean stopped five of six shots she faced to pick up the win.

Parkway South (7-7) travels to Ursuline on Saturday at 10 a.m. Oakville (4-2) will be away at Parkway West on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

