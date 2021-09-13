 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South downs Parkway Central
Recap: Parkway South downs Parkway Central

Parkway South outlasted Parkway Central 2-0 in double overtime Monday at Parkway Central.

Key offensive contributors for Parkway South were Sophie Beckemeyer and Maggie Schlesinger each with a goal. Parkway South goalie Maisie MClean saved all five shots she faced to pick up the win.

Parkway South (4-5) visits Pattonville on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway Central (0-5) hosts Webster Groves on Friday at 6 p.m.

