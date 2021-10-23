 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West edges Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West edges Marquette

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marissa Liu scored from Anne Zahoran in overtime to lift Parkway West to a 1-0 victory over visiting Marquette Saturday at Villa Duchesne.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News