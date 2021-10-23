Recap: Parkway West edges Marquette

-
Summit sprints past Eureka to advance in Midwest Tournament
-
Dry leads Whitfield to win; Lafayette, Ladue and Nerinx Hall advance
-
Midwest Tournament field hockey roundup: Buehrer scores three in Parkway South's shutout win
-
Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale
-
Edwardsville proves it belongs with big win over Westminster
Marissa Liu scored from Anne Zahoran in overtime to lift Parkway West to a 1-0 victory over visiting Marquette Saturday at Villa Duchesne.
