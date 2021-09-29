 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West edges Westminster
Parkway West edged Westminster 3-2 Wednesday at Westminster.

Key offensive players for Parkway West were Marissa Liu (one goal, one assist), Nora Brooks (one goal) and Molly Glisson (one goal). Parkway West goalie MJ Surtin stopped seven of nine shots she faced to pick up the win. Leading the way offensively for Westminster were Mia Scheulen (one goal, one assist) and Kendall Sadler (one goal).

Parkway West (9-4) will play at Kirkwood on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Westminster (3-8) plays at Whitfield on Friday at 4 p.m.

