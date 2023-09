Parkway West goalie Caitlin Brandmill shut out Marquette, turning away all 10 shots she faced as the Longhorns downed the Mustangs 3-0 Tuesday at Marquette.

Contributing points for Parkway West were Hannah Zaiser (one goal, two assists), Brooke Hoenecke (one goal, one assist) and Julia Worley (one goal).

Parkway West (4-6) will play at Lafayette on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Marquette (4-3) will host Lindbergh on Friday at 4:30 p.m.