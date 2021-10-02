Recap: St. Dominic beats Barat

St. Dominic beat Barat 4-0 Saturday at Barat.
Key offensive contributors for St. Dominic included Gabriella Povich (two goals), Mallory Allen (one goal, one assist) and Ellie Cook (one goal). St. Dominic keeper Amelia Green earned the win.
St. Dominic (8-1) will play Rosati-Kain at SportPort Athletic Complex on Friday at 4 p.m. Barat (1-5) hosts Oakville on Monday, October 11 at 4:30 p.m.
