Gabriella Povich had two goals to lead St. Dominic to a 2-1 win over Webster Groves Thursday at Webster Groves.

Paige Deeken also contributed for St. Dominic with two assists. Avery Kerry scored the goal for Webster Groves.

St. Dominic (7-1) goes on the road to play Barat on Saturday at 10 a.m. Webster Groves (1-11) will play at University City on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.