Recap: St. Dominic topples Parkway South
St. Dominic toppled Parkway South 4-0 in overtime on Thursday at Parkway South.

Key offensive players for St. Dominic were Lily Brengarth (two goals), Lola Burt (one goal, one assist) and Gabriella Povich (one goal, one assist). St. Dominic goalie Amelia Green earned the victory.

St. Dominic (4-1) will play at Eureka on Monday at 5:45 p.m. Parkway South (5-6) plays at Webster Groves on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

