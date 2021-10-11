Recap: St. Dominic topples Pattonville

Gabriella Povich had a hat trick and an assist to lead St. Dominic to a 5-0 victory over Pattonville Monday at Pattonville.

St. Dominic also got offensive contributions from Paige Deeken (one goal, one assist) and Lola Burt (one goal). Amelia Green picked up the win in goal for St. Dominic.

St. Dominic (12-2) will host Kirkwood on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Pattonville (0-10) travels to Webster Groves on Wednesday at 6 p.m.