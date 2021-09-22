 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Joseph's beats Ladue
Recap: St. Joseph's beats Ladue

St. Joseph's toppled visiting Ladue 3-0 in double overtime on Wednesday.

Leading the way offensively for St. Joseph's were Lauren Miner (two goals) and Kelly Dean (one goal). Lauren Dulick saved all three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.

St. Joseph's (6-3) goes on the road to play John Burroughs on Monday at 4 p.m. Ladue (2-3) plays at home against Kirkwood on Friday at 4 p.m.

