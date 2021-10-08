 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Joseph's beats Marquette
Recap: St. Joseph's beats Marquette

St. Joseph's toppled visiting Marquette 5-0 in overtime Friday.

Key offensive contributors for St. Joseph's included Ellie Bisch (two goals), Sabrina Schultz (one goal, one assist), Ella Weiss (one goal, one assist), Laura Halliday (one goal) and Kelly Dean (two assists).

St. Joseph's (9-5) plays at Nerinx Hall on Monday at 4 p.m. Marquette (4-11) hosts Cor Jesu on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

