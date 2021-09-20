 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Joseph's downs Cor Jesu
Recap: St. Joseph's downs Cor Jesu

St. Joseph's defeated visiting Cor Jesu 2-0 in double overtime on Monday.

Leading the way offensively for St. Joseph's were Annie Dill and Libby Kreikemeier each with a goal. Paige Jackson saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.

St. Joseph's (5-3) plays at home against Ladue on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Cor Jesu (2-5) visits Visitation on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

