Recap: St. Joseph's downs Cor Jesu

St. Joseph's defeated visiting Cor Jesu 2-0 in double overtime on Monday.
Leading the way offensively for St. Joseph's were Annie Dill and Libby Kreikemeier each with a goal. Paige Jackson saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.
St. Joseph's (5-3) plays at home against Ladue on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Cor Jesu (2-5) visits Visitation on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
