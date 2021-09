Annie Ryan had two goals and an assist to lead St. Joseph's to a 4-1 win over visiting Lafayette Wednesday.

Other players with numbers for St. Joseph's were Ella Weiss (one goal, one assist) and Sabrina Schultz (one goal).

St. Joseph's (7-4) will host Villa Duchesne on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Lafayette (7-9) visits Marquette on Saturday at 10 a.m.