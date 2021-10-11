Recap: St. Joseph's topples Nerinx Hall

St. Joseph's beat Nerinx Hall 3-0 in double overtime on Monday at Nerinx Hall.
St. Joseph's got points from Annie Ryan (one goal, one assist), Laura Halliday (one goal), Delanie Winkleman (one goal) and Kelly Dean (two assists). Paige Jackson saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.
St. Joseph's (10-5) will host Whitfield on Thursday at 4 p.m. Nerinx Hall (8-10) plays at Lafayette on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
