Recap: St. Joseph's topples Summit

St. Joseph's toppled visiting Summit 6-1 in double overtime on Thursday.
Key offensive contributors for St. Joseph's were Molly Dressel (two goals), Kelly Dean (one goal, two assists), Laura Halliday (one goal), Annie Ryan (one goal), Lauren Miner (one goal), Sabrina Schultz (two assists) and Ella Weiss (two assists). Lauren Dulick picked up the win in goal for St. Joseph's. Rylie Morris scored for Summit.
St. Joseph's (4-3) hosts Cor Jesu on Monday at 4 p.m. Summit (6-4) plays at home against Marquette on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
