 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Joseph's topples Summit
0 comments

Recap: St. Joseph's topples Summit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Joseph's toppled visiting Summit 6-1 in double overtime on Thursday.

Key offensive contributors for St. Joseph's were Molly Dressel (two goals), Kelly Dean (one goal, two assists), Laura Halliday (one goal), Annie Ryan (one goal), Lauren Miner (one goal), Sabrina Schultz (two assists) and Ella Weiss (two assists). Lauren Dulick picked up the win in goal for St. Joseph's. Rylie Morris scored for Summit.

St. Joseph's (4-3) hosts Cor Jesu on Monday at 4 p.m. Summit (6-4) plays at home against Marquette on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News