Recap: St. Joseph's topples Whitfield
St. Joseph's topped visiting Whitfield 3-0 Saturday.

St. Joseph's got offensive contributions from Kelly Dean (one goal, one assist), Ella Weiss (one goal), Delanie Winkleman (one goal) and Laura Halliday (two assists). Lauren Dulick was credited with the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.

