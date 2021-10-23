Recap: St. Joseph's topples Whitfield

-
Summit sprints past Eureka to advance in Midwest Tournament
-
Dry leads Whitfield to win; Lafayette, Ladue and Nerinx Hall advance
-
Midwest Tournament field hockey roundup: Buehrer scores three in Parkway South's shutout win
-
Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale
-
Edwardsville proves it belongs with big win over Westminster
St. Joseph's topped visiting Whitfield 3-0 Saturday.
St. Joseph's got offensive contributions from Kelly Dean (one goal, one assist), Ella Weiss (one goal), Delanie Winkleman (one goal) and Laura Halliday (two assists). Lauren Dulick was credited with the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.