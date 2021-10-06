 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Joseph's waltzes over Edwardsville
St. Joseph's upended Edwardsville 6-0 in overtime on Wednesday at Edwardsville.

Key offensive contributors for St. Joseph's were Laura Halliday (two goals), Delanie Winkleman (one goal, two assists), Natalie Lodes (one goal, one assist), Sabrina Schultz (one goal, one assist) and Ella Weiss (one goal, one assist).

St. Joseph's (8-5) plays at home against Marquette on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville (2-11) plays at home against Ladue on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

