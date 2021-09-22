Recap: Summit downs Marquette

Summit defeated visiting Marquette 3-1 in double overtime Wednesday.
Key offensive contributors for Summit were Rylie Morris (one goal, one assist), Ali Findley (one goal) and Ella Mantz (one goal). Summit goalie Lucy Lajuness stopped three of four shots she faced to pick up the win.
Summit (7-4) will play at Cor Jesu on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Marquette (3-6) will host Kirkwood on Wednesday, September 29 at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.