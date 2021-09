Rylie Morris scored the game winning goal to lead Summit in a 1-0 triple overtime win over Kirkwood Monday at Kirkwood.

Lucy Lajuness saved all five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Summit.

Summit (5-3) plays at home against Edwardsville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Kirkwood (7-3) plays at home against Clayton on Monday, September 20 at 4:15 p.m.