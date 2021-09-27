 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Summit topples Clayton
0 comments

Recap: Summit topples Clayton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rylie Morris had a hat trick and an assist to lead Summit to a 5-1 win over visiting Clayton Monday.

Other key offensive contributors for Summit included Riley Vancardo (one goal, one assist) and Grace Batelle (one goal). Lucy Lajuness was credited with the victory in goal for Summit. Ella MacDonald scored the goal for Clayton.

Summit (8-5) will play at Villa Duchesne on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Clayton (4-6) will host Notre Dame on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The significance of 16 — Cardinals' win streak ties the 1884 UA St. Louis Maroons (the who?)​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News