Recap: Summit topples Clayton

Rylie Morris had a hat trick and an assist to lead Summit to a 5-1 win over visiting Clayton Monday.

Other key offensive contributors for Summit included Riley Vancardo (one goal, one assist) and Grace Batelle (one goal). Lucy Lajuness was credited with the victory in goal for Summit. Ella MacDonald scored the goal for Clayton.

Summit (8-5) will play at Villa Duchesne on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Clayton (4-6) will host Notre Dame on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.