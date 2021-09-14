Recap: University City beats Lutheran South

University City beat visiting Lutheran South 4-0 Tuesday.
Leading the way offensively for University City were Khloe Fox, Elena Kellogg, Mya Lucas and Xavia Wright-Jones each with a goal. Emma Scharff picked up the win in goal for University City.
University City (2-5) plays at home against Pattonville on Tuesday, September 21 at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran South (0-4) plays at home against Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
