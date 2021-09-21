 Skip to main content
Recap: University City beats Pattonville
University City toppled visiting Pattonville 4-0 in double overtime on Tuesday.

University City got offensive contributions from Elena Kellogg (two goals), Mya Lucas (one goal, one assist) and Michaela Flowers (one goal). University City goalie Emma Scharff earned the victory.

University City (3-5) hosts Barat on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Pattonville (0-6) goes on the road to play Notre Dame on Friday, October 1 at 4:15 p.m.

