Recap: University City downs Webster Groves
Recap: University City downs Webster Groves

University City squeaked by visiting Webster Groves 2-1 in double overtime on Tuesday.

Key offensive players for University City were Michaela Flowers and Elena Kellogg each with a goal. University City keeper Emma Scharff earned the win. Adele Maupin scored for Webster Groves.

University City (7-5) plays at Parkway South on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Webster Groves (1-12) will play at Lutheran South on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

