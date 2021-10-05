Recap: University City downs Webster Groves

University City squeaked by visiting Webster Groves 2-1 in double overtime on Tuesday.
Key offensive players for University City were Michaela Flowers and Elena Kellogg each with a goal. University City keeper Emma Scharff earned the win. Adele Maupin scored for Webster Groves.
University City (7-5) plays at Parkway South on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Webster Groves (1-12) will play at Lutheran South on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.