Ashley Strauss and Lillie Wagner each had two goals and an assist to lead Ursuline to a 5-3 win over Parkway West Monday at Parkway West.

Josie Naeger also contributed for Ursuline with the game winning goal and an assist. Ursuline keeper Taylor Wuennenberg stopped five of six shots she faced to pick up the win. Parkway West got points from Brooke Hoenecke (two goals, one assist) and Ava Prsha (one goal).

Ursuline (5-3) goes on the road to play Westminster on Monday, September 18 at 4:15 p.m. Parkway West (3-6) goes on the road to play Marquette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.