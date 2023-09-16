Ursuline trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 double overtime victory over Marquette Saturday at Marquette.

Adding offensive numbers for Ursuline were Samantha May (one goal, one assist), Josie Naeger (one goal, one assist) and Ashley Strauss (one goal). Ursuline goalie Taylor Wuennenberg earned the victory. Key offensive players for Marquette were Brynn Traxler (one goal), Emma Vendt (one goal) and Kate Morris (two assists).