Recap: Ursuline rips Lutheran South
Ursuline got four goals from Shelby Eakle and two goals (including the game winner) and two assists from Ava Elking in a 7-0 victory over Lutheran South Thursday at Lutheran South.

Other players tallying for Ursuline were Maddy Rose (one goal) and Julia Lammert (two assists). Tessa DelRosario picked up the win in goal for Ursuline.

Ursuline (3-9) plays at home against Cor Jesu on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran South (1-7) plays at Lindbergh on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

