Recap: Villa Duchesne beats Cor Jesu
Villa Duchesne toppled visiting Cor Jesu 4-1 in double overtime on Thursday.

Contributing for Villa Duchesne were Taryn Tkachuk (one goal, two assists), Gigi Edwards (one goal, one assist), Suzy Keefer (one goal, one assist) and Ellie Marshall (one goal). Villa Duchesne keeper Claire Douglass stopped three of four shots she faced to pick up the win. Emery Schlueter scored the goal for Cor Jesu.

