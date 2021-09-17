 Skip to main content
Recap: Villa Duchesne beats duPont Manual, Ky.
Recap: Villa Duchesne beats duPont Manual, Ky.

Villa Duchesne beat duPont Manual, Ky. 3-0 in double overtime on Friday at duPont Manual, Ky..

Adding offensive numbers for Villa Duchesne were Caroline Busch (one goal), Hannah Brown (one goal), Colleen McKillip (one goal) and Georgia Leary (two assists). Claire Douglass picked up the win in goal for Villa Duchesne.

Villa Duchesne (10-1) hosts MICDS on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

