 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Villa Duchesne beats John Burroughs
0 comments

Recap: Villa Duchesne beats John Burroughs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elle Jones had four goals (including the game winner) to lead Villa Duchesne to a 5-2 victory over visiting John Burroughs Monday.

Other players with points for Villa Duchesne included Hannah Brown (one goal) and Gigi Edwards (two assists). Claire Douglass was credited with the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.

Villa Duchesne (8-0) will play at Lafayette on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. John Burroughs (6-3) hosts Lafayette on Wednesday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals vs. Mets wild-card battle rekindles memories of ‘pond scum,’ seat cushions and Yadi at Shea

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News