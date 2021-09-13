Recap: Villa Duchesne beats John Burroughs

Elle Jones had four goals (including the game winner) to lead Villa Duchesne to a 5-2 victory over visiting John Burroughs Monday.

Other players with points for Villa Duchesne included Hannah Brown (one goal) and Gigi Edwards (two assists). Claire Douglass was credited with the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.

Villa Duchesne (8-0) will play at Lafayette on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. John Burroughs (6-3) hosts Lafayette on Wednesday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m.