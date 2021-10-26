 Skip to main content
Recap: Villa Duchesne beats Visitation
Recap: Villa Duchesne beats Visitation

Georgia Leary and Gigi Edwards each had two goals and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 5-0 victory over visiting Visitation Tuesday. Leary was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with points for Villa Duchesne included Elle Jones (one goal) and Katie Crump (two assists). Villa Duchesne goalie Claire Douglass earned the victory.

Villa Duchesne (18-2) plays Cor Jesu at SportPort Athletic Complex on Thursday at 4 p.m.

