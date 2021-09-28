Recap: Villa Duchesne beats Visitation

Villa Duchesne beat Visitation 4-0 in overtime on Tuesday at Visitation.
Leading the way offensively for Villa Duchesne were Georgia Leary (two goals), Katie Crump (one goal, one assist), Elle Jones (one goal) and Cecelia Kraeger (two assists). Villa Duchesne goalie Claire Douglass earned the victory.
Villa Duchesne (12-1) plays at home against Summit on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Visitation (5-5) hosts Whitfield on Wednesday, October 6 at 4 p.m.
