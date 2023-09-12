Other players with numbers for Villa Duchesne were Halliden Brown (one goal), Katie Crump (one goal), Lauren Pelikan (one goal), Grace Pelligreen (one goal), Ella Anthon (two assists), Margot Leary (two assists) and Colleen McKillip (two assists). Villa Duchesne keeper Anna Lederman stopped the only shot she faced to pick up the win. Victoria Derdoy scored for Ladue.