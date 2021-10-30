 Skip to main content
Recap: Villa Duchesne slips past MICDS
Recap: Villa Duchesne slips past MICDS

Villa Duchesne outlasted visiting MICDS 2-0 in overtime on Saturday.

Contributing points for Villa Duchesne were Ella Anthon (one goal), Georgia Leary (one goal) and Garner Hostnik (two assists). Claire Douglass saved all four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.

