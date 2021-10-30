Recap: Villa Duchesne slips past MICDS

-
Villa Duchesne uses explosive third quarter to defeat MICDS for Midwest Tournament title
-
Calcari mixes offense and defense to create sweet semifinal win for MICDS
-
Field hockey semifinal preview spotlight: Stutte proves to be a quick study for Cor Jesu
-
Roundup: Pottebaum sisters power John Burroughs; MICDS and Villa Duchesne earn shutouts
-
Cor Jesu continues surge with shutout of St. Joseph's to make Midwest Tournament semifinals
Villa Duchesne outlasted visiting MICDS 2-0 in overtime on Saturday.
Contributing points for Villa Duchesne were Ella Anthon (one goal), Georgia Leary (one goal) and Garner Hostnik (two assists). Claire Douglass saved all four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.