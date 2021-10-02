Recap: Villa Duchesne topples St. Joseph's

Gigi Edwards had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Villa Duchesne to a 5-0 victory over St. Joseph's Saturday at St. Joseph's.

Also contributing points for Villa Duchesne were Hannah Brown (two goals), Ella Anthon (one goal) and Elle Jones (three assists). Claire Douglass was credited with the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.

Villa Duchesne (14-1) will host Marquette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph's (7-5) will play at Edwardsville on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.