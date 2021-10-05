Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Marquette

Gigi Edwards had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 6-0 win over visiting Marquette Tuesday.

Also adding offensive numbers for Villa Duchesne were Ava Gueck (one goal, one assist), Ella Anthon (one goal), Elle Jones (one goal), Georgia Leary (one goal) and Garner Hostnik (two assists). Claire Douglass saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.