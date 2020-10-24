 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Taryn Tkachuk had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 7-0 victory over visiting Parkway West Saturday.

Also contributing for Villa Duchesne were Elle Jones (two goals), Gigi Edwards (one goal, two assists) and Suzy Keefer (one goal, two assists). Villa Duchesne goalie Claire Douglass stopped the only shot she faced to pick up the win.

Villa Duchesne (11-0) hosts Summit on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports