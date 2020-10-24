Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Parkway West

Taryn Tkachuk had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 7-0 victory over visiting Parkway West Saturday.
Also contributing for Villa Duchesne were Elle Jones (two goals), Gigi Edwards (one goal, two assists) and Suzy Keefer (one goal, two assists). Villa Duchesne goalie Claire Douglass stopped the only shot she faced to pick up the win.
Villa Duchesne (11-0) hosts Summit on Tuesday.
