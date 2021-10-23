Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Summit

-
-
-
-
-
Villa Duchesne got a hat trick from Katie Crump and a goal and three assists from Georgia Leary in a 7-0 win over visiting Summit Saturday.
Also contributing points for Villa Duchesne were Garner Hostnik, Kaki Dolan and Elle Jones each with a goal. Villa Duchesne keeper Claire Douglass earned the win.
