Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Summit
Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Summit

Villa Duchesne got a hat trick from Katie Crump and a goal and three assists from Georgia Leary in a 7-0 win over visiting Summit Saturday.

Also contributing points for Villa Duchesne were Garner Hostnik, Kaki Dolan and Elle Jones each with a goal. Villa Duchesne keeper Claire Douglass earned the win.

