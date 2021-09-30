 Skip to main content
Recap: Villa Duchesne waltzes over Summit
Recap: Villa Duchesne waltzes over Summit

Gigi Edwards had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Villa Duchesne to a 8-0 victory over visiting Summit Thursday.

Other players with points for Villa Duchesne included Caroline Busch (two goals), Elle Jones (one goal, one assist), Georgia Leary (one goal, one assist), Colleen McKillip (one goal, one assist), Ava Gueck (one goal), Garner Hostnik (two assists) and Cecelia Kraeger (two assists). Claire Douglass picked up the win in goal for Villa Duchesne.

Villa Duchesne (13-1) goes on the road to play St. Joseph's on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Summit (8-6) plays at home against Ladue on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

