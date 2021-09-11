 Skip to main content
Recap: Villa Duchesne waltzes over Westminster
Villa Duchesne got four goals and an assist from Gigi Edwards and two goals from Elle Jones in a 8-0 win over visiting Westminster Saturday. Jones was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players tallying for Villa Duchesne were Caroline Busch (one goal), Garner Hostnik (one goal), Ella Anthon (two assists), Kaki Dolan (two assists) and Georgia Leary (two assists). Villa Duchesne goalie Claire Douglass earned the victory.

Villa Duchesne (7-0) will host John Burroughs on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Westminster (2-5) hosts Nerinx Hall on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

