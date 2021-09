Adele Maupin scored the only goal to lead Webster Groves in a 1-0 triple overtime victory over visiting Rosati-Kain Thursday.

Webster Groves goalie Audrey Smith saved all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Webster Groves (1-9) travels to Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Rosati-Kain (2-6) goes on the road to play Barat on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.