Recap: Westminster downs Edwardsville

Mia Scheulen had a hat trick to lead Westminster to a 3-1 victory over Edwardsville Monday at Edwardsville.

Sadie Schmidt also contributed for Westminster with two assists. Westminster goalie Lucy Knerr stopped all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Westminster (3-7) will host Parkway West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Edwardsville (2-7) plays at Whitfield on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.