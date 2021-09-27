 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Westminster downs Edwardsville
0 comments

Recap: Westminster downs Edwardsville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mia Scheulen had a hat trick to lead Westminster to a 3-1 victory over Edwardsville Monday at Edwardsville.

Sadie Schmidt also contributed for Westminster with two assists. Westminster goalie Lucy Knerr stopped all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Westminster (3-7) will host Parkway West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Edwardsville (2-7) plays at Whitfield on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The significance of 16 — Cardinals' win streak ties the 1884 UA St. Louis Maroons (the who?)​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News