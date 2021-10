Audrey Rohlfing had two goals to lead Westminster to a 4-0 victory over University City Thursday at University City. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with numbers for Westminster were Mia Scheulen (one goal, one assist), Jamie Obertop (one goal) and KK Pruett (three assists).

University City (7-8) travels to Pattonville on Friday at 4:15 p.m.