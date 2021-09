Tia Sansone scored the only goal to lead Whitfield in a 1-0 double overtime win over visiting Marquette Friday at Principia.

Whitfield keeper Liz Bierhals saved all 20 shots she faced to pick up the win.

Whitfield (3-4) goes on the road to play Nerinx Hall on Tuesday, September 21 at 4 p.m. Marquette (3-3) will be away at Nerinx Hall on Friday, September 17 at 4:30 p.m.