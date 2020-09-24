Rossouw's quick start propels Lafayette over St. Dominic in belated season opener

O’FALLON, Mo. — Lene Rossouw could not wait to wear her Lafayette High field hockey uniform again.
After a triple-overtime, penalty-shootout loss to Nerinx Hall deprived the Lancers of a berth in the Midwest Tournament semifinals last season, the Lafayette sophomore yearned for a return to the playing field.
“(That game) was emotional and pretty devastating, but I have a really good feeling about this season,” Rossouw said.
Those good feelings were on display immediately Thursday as Rossouw scored twice in the first 15 minutes and senior captains Elayna Malak and Mia Simpson added insurance tallies, guiding Lafayette to a 5-1 victory over St. Dominic in the opening game of the St. Louis field hockey season.
The game took place exactly 50 days since St. Dominic began practicing August 10. Located in St. Charles County, the Crusaders were able to hold athletic competitions, but as the only school from outside St. Louis County with a field hockey team, they had to wait for an opponent to become available to play.
Lafayette and St. Dominic agreed to the game last Friday after the Rockwood school district made the decision to proceed against the St. Louis County Health Department mandate forbidding moderate and high-contact sports from engaging in competitions.
On Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced moderate-contact sports in St. Louis County such as field hockey could begin competitions beginning Monday.
Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder remembered the moment she told her team the game with St. Dominic had been scheduled.
“It was hoorays and screams and maybe a few tears," Schroeder said. "It was like Christmas morning.”
Rossouw’s first goal was itself a gift-wrapped present from the right pad of Crusaders’ goalie Ella Field. After Malak ripped a blast on goal from the top of the circle, the ricochet landed on Rossouw’s awaiting stick, and she tucked it inside the post to open the scoring.
Her second tally came off Lafayette’s fourth corner opportunity of the first quarter. Rossouw made the insert to Malak, who laid off a pass to senior Izzy McSpadden who quickly found Rossouw at the side of the goal. She spun and shot a low screamer past the pads of Field with just five seconds remaining in the opening quarter to give Lafayette a 2-0 advantage.
“We definitely worked a team to get (those goals),” Rossouw said. “It was nice to be able to hit it there, but I definitely wouldn’t have been able to make it work if they weren’t up there helping me.”
The quarterback of the corner opportunities was Malak, who continually made the right read to create scoring chances. On the Lancers tenth corner of the first half, she received the insert from Rossouw and blasted a low screamer from straight away to make it 3-0 right before halftime.
“Our coach gives us a basic idea of what to do (on each corner), but when the ball comes to me, they talk to me, and it really is a team effort,” Malak said.
After Lafayette freshman Olivia Williams scored to open the second half, Simpson placed her name on the scoresheet with a nifty, backhand deflection in the waning seconds of the third quarter, the Lancers third tally in the final minute of a quarter.
“It was very important to work hard and keep a positive attitude even when we didn’t know if we were going to play a game or not,” Simpson said. “Finally, we got our opportunity, and I think we really capitalized on it.”
St. Dominic (0-1) received excellent play from Field in goal, who made 10 saves in the game, including a brilliant, sprawling robbery of Rossouw’s bid for a hat trick.
And led by defenders Julia Rankey and Erin O’Brien, the Crusaders were willing to clear the ball out of dangerous areas by any means necessary. On one occasion, O’Brien used a soccer-type header to direct the ball out of the circle.
“My defense really did hold the team, and I’m so glad that our offense was able to get down and have a couple shots on goal,” St. Dominic coach Beckey Patterson said. “It was great to see all of our hard work finally coming to fruition.”
And late in the fourth quarter, Crusaders forward Gabby Povich found a loose ball and fired a shot in the back of the cage to put the Crusaders on the board, setting the final score at 5-1.
The St. Dominic field hockey program, in just its third year of varsity competition, has boomed in popularity with 37 girls wearing the Crusaders’ uniform this season as it rosters a full varsity and JV team for the first time.
“For a newer program, (St. Dominic) did a heck of a job, the goalie played phenomenal,” Schroeder said. “(Coach Patterson) is doing a tremendous job. They’re going to be really good.”
Field Hockey Notes: According to Westminster field hockey coach Nancy Schmer, area teams will pick up their original schedules effective Sept. 28 with the postseason set to begin the week of October 19. The logistics of the postseason are still being discussed by athletic directors and the Midwest Tournament committee.
The game between Lafayette and St. Dominic was the first to operate under new National Federation of High School guidelines for the 2020 season. Protective eyewear is no longer required to be worn by field players and games will be played in four 15-minute quarters instead of two halves.
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
Lafayette 5, St. Dominic 1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.