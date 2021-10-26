Roundup: Pottebaum sisters power John Burroughs; MICDS and Villa Duchesne earn shutouts

Senior Grace Pottebaum scored twice, and her younger sister, junior Esther Pottebaum, scored once to lead John Burroughs to a 3-2 win over Lafayette in a quarterfinal contest on Tuesday.

The Bombers scored once in the second quarter and twice in the third quarter to earn their sixth consecutive victory and second successive trip to the Midwest Tournament semifinals.

Grace Pottebaum, a University of North Carolina commit, scored her 13th goal of the season and now has six goals in her last three games. Esther Pottebaum, who scored her seventh goal of the season, has now scored in six of the nine postseason games she has played in her career.

The Pottebaum sisters also accounted for all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Lafayette on Sept. 22.

Lafayette (15-10-1), which earned goals from Avery Brown and Aly Kenkel, reached its sixth consecutive quarterfinal, but has not advanced to the state semifinal round since 2016.

John Burroughs (14-5) will play MICDS (14-4) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at SportPort.