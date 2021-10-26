Roundup: Pottebaum sisters power John Burroughs; MICDS and Villa Duchesne earn shutouts

Senior Grace Pottebaum scored twice, and her younger sister, junior Esther Pottebaum, scored once to lead John Burroughs to a 3-2 win over Lafayette in a quarterfinal contest on Tuesday.
The Bombers scored once in the second quarter and twice in the third quarter to earn their sixth consecutive victory and second successive trip to the Midwest Tournament semifinals.
Grace Pottebaum, a University of North Carolina commit, scored her 13th goal of the season and now has six goals in her last three games. Esther Pottebaum, who scored her seventh goal of the season, has now scored in six of the nine postseason games she has played in her career.
The Pottebaum sisters also accounted for all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Lafayette on Sept. 22.
Lafayette (15-10-1), which earned goals from Avery Brown and Aly Kenkel, reached its sixth consecutive quarterfinal, but has not advanced to the state semifinal round since 2016.
John Burroughs (14-5) will play MICDS (14-4) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at SportPort.
MICDS 3, Parkway West 0: Senior Brecken Calcari scored twice and added an assist to lead MICDS over Parkway West and vault the Rams to their fifth consecutive appearance in a state semifinal and 11th trip to the final four in the last 12 seasons.
A University of New Hampshire commit, Calcari, a senior defender, scored once in the second quarter and once in the third quarter to bring her season tally to six goals, four of which have been scored in the Rams' two playoff games.
Anna Lochhead scored the first goal and Kendall Curry made three saves to secure her 14th win and sixth solo shutout.
Parkway West (14-6-1), which earned its first quarterfinal appearance in program history, received 20 saves from the combination of MJ Surtin and Caitlin Brandmill.
Villa Duchesne 5, Visitation 0: Gigi Edwards and Georgia Leary each scored twice to lead Villa Duchesne over Visitation.
Villa Duchesne (18-2-2), which has won the state championship three of the last four seasons, earned its 10th consecutive appearance in the state semifinal, having appeared in the final four every season since 2012.
Leary opened the scoring in the second quarter. In the second half, she added her 14th goal of the season, Edwards scored her area-leading 29th and 30th and Elle Jones deposited her 16th goal of the campaign.
Claire Douglass made two saves to earn her eighth solo shutout and the 12th for the Saints this season.
Visitation (7-9-1) was appearing in its first quarterfinal since 2017.