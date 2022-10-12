Scheulen scores four goals, powers Westminster to win over Summit

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Westminster junior Mia Scheulen stood alone at the penalty stroke spot with a plan.

The area’s leading goal scorer, Scheulen surveyed the net, picked her spot and slipped.

“I think my foot just went out from under me,” Scheulen said.

While falling, she knocked the ball toward the cage and, as a testament to how scorching hot she has been, her trickling shot crept over the goal line to give the Wildcats their first score of the game.

“It wasn’t the prettiest one but, luckily, it got in the goal,” Scheulen said. "I'm not sure how."

Scheulen continued her torrid pace by scoring four goals, each one more spectacular than the next, and junior Corinne Plumb made key defensive plays down the stretch as Westminster defeated Summit 4-3 on Wednesday in a late-season matchup.

Westminster (11-4-1) won its fourth consecutive game and its 11 wins are the most since 2017 when the Wildcats finished the season with 13 wins.

Scheulen, who leads the area with 28 goals, notched her ninth multi-goal game and her fifth game with at least three goals. She has scored 25 goals in her last 11 games.

Scheulen began her spectacular day 27 seconds after Summit’s Lucy Richards gave the Falcons a 1-0 lead off a penalty corner midway through the first quarter.

Stick-handling between defenders, Scheulen fired a shot that was stopped on the goal line by the horizontal stick of Summit defender Savannah Radcliff. A second shot struck Radcliff in the body, resulting in the penalty stroke that Scheulen accidentally trickled goalward.

The changeup fooled Summit goalie Avery DeRoode and it snuck under her pads just crossing the goal line to tie the game 1-1.

Westminster earned its first corner opportunity in the final minute of the first quarter and the Wildcats found their hot hand. Junior Rebecca Rothrock sent a perfect pass across the circle to Scheulen, who weaved past defenders and shoveled a backhand shot past DeRoode for a 2-1 lead.

“I saw that the right side of the goal was open, so I knew that if I just got around and eliminated the first two defenders, I could do a quick backhand push into the net,” Scheulen said.

Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Scheulen was wreaking havoc again. She received a pass in the midfield, tipped the ball past two defenders and raced in on a breakaway. But before she could get off a shot, she was fouled from behind, earning her second penalty stroke.

Scheulen, who before Wednesday had not attempted a stroke, had no slip-ups on her second attempt, slinging a shot over the right shoulder of DeRoode for a 3-1 advantage.

Again, Summit responded, again off a corner and again it was Richards, racing to the front of the cage to drive home a loose ball to cut Summit's deficit to 3-2.

“It was a character game for us,” Summit coach Andrew Neil said. “(Scheulen) was really dictating and it’s hard to contain her, but we didn’t roll over. We kept trying to climb back up that hill.”

Scheulen made the hill steeper in the third quarter. She used an air dribble to advance the ball 30 yards and eventually earned a penalty corner. Freshman Lucy Hager received the insertion and sent a pass to Scheulen, who wristed a perfect shot over the left pad of DeRoode.

It was the second four-goal performance of the season for Scheulen, who also achieved the feat Sept. 9 against Parkway South.

“She was on (Wednesday), for sure,” Westminster coach Nancy Schmer said.

Summit (14-6-1) continued to be on point with its penalty corners. Late in the third quarter, Ella Mantz received a pass from Avery Naum and fired a shot past Westminster goalie Audrie Bockman to slice the deficit to 4-3 heading to the fourth quarter.

“We teach our girls to be adaptable, so a lot of times, we (coaches) don’t call corners from the sidelines, the captains call them,” Neil said. “We also made some changes to address what (Westminster) was doing defensively, and it paid off. We were able to capitalize on the chances we had with the corners.”

In the fourth quarter, Scheulin showed off her complete arsenal of skills. She sent an aerial pass 40 yards down the field to alleviate pressure and she became the flyer on defensive corners.

“She has become a very complete player, from her work ethic to her focus to her ability to thrive under pressure,” Schmer said.

That pressure became intense in the closing minutes as Summit sustained a fierce attack, but junior Corinne Plumb thwarted three different Summit attempts to enter the circle. On the final Falcons’ rush, Plumb used a block tackle to escape with the ball and help Westminster escape with the win.

“When it’s a close game like that, my mindset is that I can’t let them score or I feel like I’m letting my team down,” Plumb said. “I have to put every last ounce of my energy on the field, no matter how exhausted I am.”

And for Scheulen, who scored her area-leading eighth game-winning goal, her tremendous season is a direct result of the bond she feels with her team.